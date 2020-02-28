Lee Reeves ready to become a fixture on the ‘world scene’

Lee Reeves [5(4)-0] is ready to start what he believes will be his breakout year with victory in Newcastle on Saturday night.

The Lee Baxter Promotions prospect Lee Reeves returns to action in England at the Eagles Community Arena on the last day of the month.

Reeves, who turned 25 on weigh in day, has developed a bit of a reputation impressing in both Canada and America and now gets the chance to fight closer to home.

The stylist has been working at the Ingle Gym in Sheffield of late and is now looking to impress a new crowd on the MTK show.

In fact the Limerick light welterweight believes by the end of this year the global boxing public will know who he is.

“2020 is gonna be massive for Lee Reeves. My best performance is ahead of me. This 2020 is about staying busy and get my name on the world scene,” said Reeves.

Reeves takes on Artur Davydenko [1(0)-5(0)] on the card. The Ukrainian’s record suggests he shouldn’t cause the Limerick man too much trouble, but the fact he has yet to be stopped does allow the southpaw a chance to register a statement.