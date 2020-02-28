Fan boy? Scott Quigg claims Jono Carroll changed from picture hunting fan to ‘rubbish talker’

Scott Quigg [35(26)-2(0)-2] claims he isn’t a fan of Jono Carroll’s [17(3)-1(0)-1] pre fight style, but suggests the Dubliner is or at least was a fan of his.

The Bury native recalls how ‘King Kong’ came up to him as a fan looking for a picture in 2015.

One of Ireland’s most charismatic operators was at that time Prizefighter champion, but had a quick rise to prominence and was really only starting his journey.

The former Carl Frampton rival said he found the Finglas fighter ‘decent’ at the time, but notes how things changed pre Carroll’s IBF world title shot.

“I think it was in 2015, he came over and asked me for a picture,” said Quigg.

“I thought he was a decent lad and then all of a sudden, when we were talking about me fighting Tevin Farmer, he started talking a load of nonsense saying he’d smash me.”

The Dublin southpaw did name drop Quigg pre his bout with Tevin Farmer around this time last year.

Carroll wasn’t overly happy that the then Freddie Roach trained fighter had called out the American before he defended against the bearded Irish fighter.

The reaction seemed to work and it has lead to one of the most eagerly anticipated non title fights of the year. Still Carroll’s verbal approach isn’t for Quigg and the Bury fighter claims it won’t help him either.

“He just talks a lot of rubbish. It’s irrelevant. He’s been piping up a lot and I’ve replied once and left it at that.

“I’ve seen it all before, I’ve dealt with fighters like him before, it’s nothing new. He wants what I have and unfortunately for him, he isn’t good enough to take it.”

Carroll is confident he can beat Quigg in every department and stressed that is the major difference.

The recent world title challenger claims the now Joe Gallagher trained fighter only knows one way to fight and that is to maul forward.

Still former world champ Quigg doesn’t believe the fact his March 7 Manchester Arena opponent may have other strings to his bow will make a difference.

The Bury native expects the Spain based Irish fighter to come and meet him in the middle of the ring – and predicts that will lead to his ultimate demise.

“I’m expecting he’s trained hard, he’s a fit kid, he’s going to come,” Quigg added.

“He talks a lot of rubbish on social media as you’ve seen. I’m expecting him to come and hopefully, meet me in the middle of the ring. If he does come and do that then it’s not going to end well for him.”