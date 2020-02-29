Logo



Unhappy Jamel Herring demands Frank Warren talks- world champ wants to discuss the ‘numbers’

Jamel Herring isn’t happy with the ‘numbers’ and has demanded talks with Frank Warren as a result.

The WBO super featherweight had agreed in principle to come to Belfast to defend his world title Carl Frampton.

The champion, his promoter Bob Arum and potential challenger Frampton have all talked positively about the world title fight taking place in ‘The Jackal’s’ hometown.

It looked more than just an easy fight to make considering both are Top Rank aligned, it looked a done deal.

However, there have been suggestions Herring’s feet have been cooling in recent weeks, rumours which were nigh on substantiated by some social media antics this morning.

‘Semper Fi’ isn’t happy with the offer on the table at present at aired his concerns on social media.

The former Marine’s comments come on the back of Windsor Park worries.

Frampton is keen for the clash to play out in the Stadium and assures a sell out.

However, the SSE Arena seems to be the front runner for the proposed June 13 clash – the smaller gate smaller purse aspect certainly fits in line with Herring’s disgruntlement.

Rumour initially suggested Warren had concerns with regard to ticket sales, suggesting Tyson Fury’s presence on the August 2018 Frampton topped Windsor card had a lot to do with that being a sell out.

Warren has since come out and claimed the IFA are looking for too much money to hire out the venue. There have since been suggestions up to half million pounds has been requested. There are talk of other outdoor venues, but the SSE has been in pole position.

That may change in the coming days as a venue that can generate the kind of gate to cover Herring’s purse may have to be found.

Interestingly enough all involved are said to be under the Top Rank banner, but when issues arise Warren is the name mentioned. Bob Arum and co surely can use their influence to try and get things officially over the line.

