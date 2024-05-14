Mike Tyson makes Katie Taylor’s dreams come true

Katie Taylor allowed herself to go all fanboy in the presence of Mike Tyson yesterday.

Arguably the greatest female fighter of all time and an Icon of the sport in her own right, Taylor admitted sitting beside the former heavyweight champion of the world at a press conference at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem on Monday was a pinch-yourself moment for her.

Indeed, she went as far as to suggest meeting the all-time great was a boxing bucket list occurrence and one of the remaining things she wanted to do before retiring.

While Monday was the first time Taylor met Tyson, it won’t be the last time the American and the two-weight undisputed world champion will cross paths.

They co-main event the same Netflix broadcast bill at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20.

Taylor rematches her Icon fight with Amanda Serrano on the PVP promoted bill, while Tyson is in against You Tuber Jake Paul.

“I just got a phone call from my manager Brian (Peters) a few weeks ago saying I was going to be on the same card as Mike Tyson and Jake Paul,” said Taylor “This is a dream for me and I think last year if my family had said what do I want to do before I retire, is there anything I want to achieve in the sport or anybody I’d like to meet, one of the things I’d have said is I’d love to meet Mike Tyson and here he is beside me. An icon of the sport, a legend of the sport and this is just incredible.”

She continued: “I fell in love with the sport in the 90s and Mike Tyson was the biggest name in boxing during that time. He was ferocious, super exciting to watch and he’s a real historian as well. I love your knowledge of boxing, I love listening to you speak and I just cannot believe I am sitting next to Mike Tyson right now. I’m pinching myself.”