Not Just Raw Power – ‘Hands of Stone’ Jason Myers

It’s a name most associated with one of boxing’s greatest, but it’s a moniker Jason Myers believes fits perfectly.

Myers doesn’t feel being introduced as ‘Hands of Stone’, just as Roberto Duran was, weighs too heavily, particularly because he is confident he will prove it an apt nickname.

Scoring a second consecutive early knockout in Spain recently has helped convince him as much.

“[Promoter] Barry [Walsh] definitely gave me the right name when he called me ‘Hands of Stone’,” he tells Irish-boxing.com reflecting on the second-round stoppage of Eduardo Sacramento da Silveira.

The inside-the-distance win was the Tony Davitt-trained fighter’s second consecutive stoppage win and he assures it won’t be his last.

“That shows I can bang,” he continues. “There will be plenty of more knockouts from here on.”

The Galway cruiserweight also points out he is more than just blood and thunder, pointing out the stoppage was cultivated rather than forced.

“I thought I put on a good performance, although the best is still yet to be brought out of me. I think the knockout does make a statement because I took my time.

“I was trying to box a little more and the knockout just came along with it. I wasn’t looking for it until I dropped him the first time.”

It was a performance the locals seemed to like.

“I enjoyed fighting in Spain it was a good trip and it felt good fighting abroad again, only this time as a pro.

“I think the fans liked watching me fighting. When I dropped him the first time everyone was roaring and when I got out of the ring everyone was coming up and asking me for pictures,” he adds before expressing a desire to fight in his home county.

“I’d like to get out a couple more times this year. I’d love to fight in Galway by the end of the year and put on a good performance for my home crowd.”