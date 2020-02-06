Logo



MEDAL ALERT – Gabriel Dossen secures at least bronze in Hungry

By | on February 6, 2020 |
Gabriel Dossen made it back to back wins with victory at the Bosckai Memorial in Hungary today.

The Galway middleweight, returning from injury, followed up his victory over Norway’s Mindougas Gedminas on a unanimous decision yesterday with victory over the home nation this afternoon.

The decorated underage graduate beat Robert Cservenka to progress to the semi finals and moves into the last four with a bronze medal in the bag.

Another Hungarian awaits in the last four, this time Dossen will face Zoltan Harsca with at least silver up for grabs in Thursday’s semi-finals.

Bosckai Memorial Debrecen, Hungary

February 4

Last 16

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) beat Mindougas Gedminas (Norway) 5-0

February 5

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) v Robert Cservenka (Hungary)

February 3

Last 32

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Mohammed Rajab (Botswana) 1-4
91kg+ Dean Gardiner (Ireland) lost to Alexsandar Mraovic (Austria) RSC2

Irish squad

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s)
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)
91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)

Coaches: Eoin Pluck & Michael Mongan

Physio: David Cooke

dpg

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

