MEDAL ALERT – Gabriel Dossen secures at least bronze in Hungry

Gabriel Dossen made it back to back wins with victory at the Bosckai Memorial in Hungary today.

The Galway middleweight, returning from injury, followed up his victory over Norway’s Mindougas Gedminas on a unanimous decision yesterday with victory over the home nation this afternoon.

The decorated underage graduate beat Robert Cservenka to progress to the semi finals and moves into the last four with a bronze medal in the bag.

🥉 MEDAL ALERT 🥉



Another big performance from @Gabi_Dossen and he gets the win v 🇭🇺 to secure Irelands 1st medal of the tournament!



He now moves on to tomorrow’s Semi Finals with at least a 🥉 in the bag!



Well done Gabriel! 🇮🇪🥊#IABA #RoadToTokyo2020 #TeamIreland #Bocskai pic.twitter.com/9HPY644Tz7 February 5, 2020

Another Hungarian awaits in the last four, this time Dossen will face Zoltan Harsca with at least silver up for grabs in Thursday’s semi-finals.

Bosckai Memorial Debrecen, Hungary

February 4

Last 16

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) beat Mindougas Gedminas (Norway) 5-0

February 5

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) v Robert Cservenka (Hungary)

February 3

Last 32

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) lost to Mohammed Rajab (Botswana) 1-4

91kg+ Dean Gardiner (Ireland) lost to Alexsandar Mraovic (Austria) RSC2

Irish squad

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)

Coaches: Eoin Pluck & Michael Mongan

Physio: David Cooke

