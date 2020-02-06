‘She’s no superhero’ – Amanda Serrano promises to expose ‘average’ Katie Taylor

Katie Taylor is more ‘average’ woman than Super Girl declares Amanda Serrano.

The Brooklyn based Puerto Rican looks set to face the Irish Icon in April and is adamant she will expose the Bray native to prove who the real ‘golden girl’ is.

The ‘mega’ bout has yet to be officially confirmed, but it’s widely believed terms are agreed and venue is the only box left to be ticked.

Regardless Serrano has come out verbally firing and seems keen to let people know she has no fear of the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

The seven weight world champion points out she is fighting another boxer not a superhero and seems to suggest she will debunk the Taylor myth while proving she is the female GOAT in the process.

“Once I go in there and show, and prove, that I am the best, and go in there and beat Katie Taylor, it’s going to be a different story — they’re going to be talking about me as the golden girl,” Serrano said when speaking to The Ak & Barak Show on American satellite radio station SiriusXM,

“She’s an average woman — she’s a girl. I mean, my trainer, Jordan [Maldonado], saw it when she was in there with my sister [Cindy Serrano]. She’s average — there’s nothing really to her. She’s not no superhero like everyone paints her to be. Katie Taylor’s just another female fighter.”

“She has a gold medal from the Olympics, she has a great promoter pushing her and everybody knows who she is because of Matchroom Boxing and DAZN, and articles written about her.”

As stated the fight hasn’t been officially announced yet, but all parties involved have revealed it’s happening.

It just has to be decided if the clash will play out in London or New York. If the fight takes place in New York it will make history in terms of being the first ever female fight to top a bill at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Taylor could also continue her groundbreaking run if the fight takes place in London. The time the bout would take place in the English capital would allow Sky Sports to go PPV, meaning the clash would be the first ever female pay per view bout.

The cynics would suggest Serrano’s comments have pay per view written all over them!