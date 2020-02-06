No place like home for Tony McGlynn – ‘Golden Balls’ would love to fight in Dublin

There is no place like home for Tony McGlynn [2-0].

The Pete Taylor trained new to the pro scene registered his second pro win on Celtic Clash 10 last Saturday night and his second Devenish Complex hosted victory in the process.

The points win played out in front of a sizable crowd, but McGlynn claims his support would be stronger and louder if there was a show in Dublin.

The laid back light middle is enjoying life as a pro, but does lament the fact there are no shows in his hometown.

“I had a good crowd again tonight, but it would be much bigger down in Dublin. I’d love to fight in Dublin it would be quality,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“But I am happy to be fighting and winning for now and Belfast isn’t that far away.”

McGlynn managed a shut out points win, but was that bit more aggressive in his second pro outing.

The Crumlin fighter ironically suggests his opponents desire to survive played a part in his increased volume of shots.

“He was just running so I had to try and put it on him. He was just so I wanted to force the pace. I thought I hurt him a few times but then he would go running. At one stage I just said I’ll get the four rounds at this pace because he was moving so much.”

While he was happy to take the four the rounds and revealed he expected it was going to be a distance fight early on, ‘Golden Balls’ did at one stage think he was about to secure a stoppage win.

“I thought the referee was stopping him at the end of the first. He pure jumped on us, but he was just pulling us apart. He was hurt then. He fell on top me. I thought the ref was stopping it then.

“It was good work over four rounds. I worked the body more and worked around his guard. I love whipping the back hand down to the body. I am happy enough to take the rounds,” he added before suggesting he wants to return to the ring soon.

“I want a fight as soon as possible. I have no niggles or anything so I am good to go as soon as possible.”