Keep busy stay ready – Katelynn Phelan happy to fight but prepared to step up if needs be

Katelynn Phelan’s keep busy calls are more because she loves to fight than because she wants to be fast tracked.

At just 19 her management are at pains to tell her she has time on her side. Boxing Ireland argue the Kildare native has the advantage of being able to learn her trade and make sure she takes title fights on her terms.

Phelan [3-0], a young sister to pro Allan, seems to accept that, but it doesn’t curb her enthusiasm with regard to trading leather.

The light welterweight prospect reveals she is happiest when fighting and told Irish-boxing.com she just wants to be in the ring as often as possible.

“Stephen [Sharp of Boxing Ireland] keeps telling me to relax because I am so young, but I want to be as busy as I can,” says Phelan.

“I want as many fights as possible. Plus I love it so much it’s probably more about just having fights and enjoying them than me thinking career wise at this stage. I am happiest in the ring.”

In saying that the the World Youth and European Junior bronze medal winner is actually aware the current climate allows for female fighters to fight for titles sooner rather than later.

Having watched Siobhan O’Leary fight for the Celtic Nations title in just her fourth fight she has been prompted to keep in mind a big fight may come out of the blue.

As a result she is keeping a stay ready attitude.

“I watched Siobhan this morning. I am a bit of a granny I am in bed by 8pm, so I didn’t see it live. She boxed well. It was a good 50/50 fight and a great chance for her. It shows it happens so quick in the female game. That was Siobhan’s fourth fight and she is in for a title. Look at Teri Harper nine fights and a world title and she wasn’t a big Olympic name turning over.

“It happens that quick that you have to keep yourself ready in case a call comes. I was ready for this fight whenever it came. I trained all over Christmas, Christmas Day, Stephen’s Day and that just keeping ready. I didn’t stop if I stay ready my time will come.”

More than likely Boxing Ireland will allow the teen to develop whilst building her profile over the next 12 months, but if a big chance does somehow present itself the jovial fighter suggests fights like her bout on Celtic Clash 10 last Saturday will help.

Borislava Goranova [11(0)-61(6)-4]took Phelan four rounds at the Devenish and the former underage amateur standout says they were four valuable rounds.

“I think you learn from every fight. Every fighter brings something different you have to figure out and I took a good bit from that fight. I’ll study it more, but even though the fight was just a few minutes ago I feel I have more experience now,” she added.

Phelan was always meant to defeat the journey-woman, but the fact the Bulgarian has been in the ring with the likes of Savanah Marshall, Teri Harper and the likes allows her to draw confidence from the shut out win.

“It was a good tough fight. I really enjoyed it. I am not going to lie she was strong and her punches hurt. She was good she was durable, strong and she knew her way around the ring.

“We knew she was good. We seen she fought the likes of Terri Harper, Cherrelle Brown, Stacey Copeland and other good fighters. She boxed all those tough fighters, so to perform well against her is something positive.

“You could see she was very durable. I was throwing hard shots and she was able to take them. That’s good for me. She knew what to do at every stage of the fight. She held well when I landed clean. I think I did hurt her at times, she told me after the fight I was very strong. I think that says a lot considering who she boxed.”