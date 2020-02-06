Logo



90 % DONE – Frampton v Herring set for Windsor in June

We are only the brush of a pen away from a historic fight for Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)].

Jamel Herring [21(10)2(1)] has confirmed that everything has been agreed in principle between himself ‘The Jackal’ and their respective teams and the pair are on a Belfast hosted world title collision course.

The WBO super featherweight champion told Boxingscene a deal to fight is ’90 percent’ arranged and all that’s left now is for the contracts to be signed.

“I’m assuming ink on the contract is that other 10 per cent,” Herring said.

“I don’t see it going anywhere else but Belfast either.

“All we need to do is sign on the dotted line, then give the world a good show.”

The American also revealed that the date previously reported, June 13 is correct as is the new venue of Windsor Park.

So, ‘Semper Fi’ will put his WBO super featherweight world title on the line against the Belfast fighter in Windsor Park on the second Saturday in June.

A stadium fight with an American world champion is possibly as big as it gets for Irish boxing, but the fact Frampton has the chance to make history on the night easily makes it one of the biggest fights to come to these shores.

If Frampton manages to dethrone his fellow Top Rank fighter he will become Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion and cement his legacy as one of the countries greatest ever fighters.

The bout was initially scheduled for May with the SSE Arena booked as the venue, but it has since been moved back to June meaning Windsor has became viable.

Frampton will now fight in the stadium for the second time – he fought Luke Jackson at the ground in the Summer of 2018 – but with a lot more at stake.

The card should also provide a host local MTK Global talent with the opportunity to fight on a big card and even secure step up bouts that will allow them to catch the eye.

