Ray Moylette tells Eddie Hearn he’d gladly test Campbell Hatton

Ray Moylette [12(5)-2(1)] has let it be known he wants a go off Campbell Hatton [9(3)-0].

‘Sugar Ray’ has previously name-dropped the son of British fight legend Ricky Hatton but increased the volume when it came to a call-out in Dublin just over a week ago.

Speaking after he defeated Ivaylo Boyanov at the National Stadium on the same Rising from the Ashes bill as the Hatton coached Brett McGinty appeared on, the Mayo favourite said he’d like to fight the young prospect on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s proposed Croke Park homecoming.

“I’ve been waiting for too long and it hasn’t come,” he told Boxing Bants.

“So you know what I’m putting my neck out there, I’ll call out a couple of fighters. One fighter I really want, his father was here tonight Ricky ‘The Hitman Hatton’, his Son that’s who I’d like in Croke Park. I’ll pull Ricky aside tonight and ask him to get it over the line!”

The European Amateur Championships medalist would appear a step too soon for the prospect with very little amateur experience.

Pro Boxing finally returned to The National stadium & what a Night 4 Wins for @CWarriorsgym 🥊☘ Congrats @HitmanHatton with a great performance from @brettmcginty great performance all round @CraigOBrien6 @raymoylette @CathalCrowley14 & Daniel SAN Osullivan 👏👏🥊☘ pic.twitter.com/vyIp0xcVou — Packie Collins (@packycollins) November 20, 2022

However, the Pascal Collins trained Islandeady native suggests the Brit may fancy his chances and is hopeful it could be made.

“In fairness looking at my performance tonight he’ll think he has a chance and that’s what we want,” he adds before hinting it could also be a chance from Eddie Hearn to see if the 21-year-old is worth Matchroom’s time and money.

“Eddie Hearn knows my level after the Dalton Smith fight and it could be a good benchmark for him to see if he’ll keep putting money into him or will I take him out.”

Campbell or not, Moylette wants on any Taylor homecoming card, telling Irish-boxing.com he wanted to call in the favour he feels Eddie Hearn owes him.