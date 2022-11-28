Colm Murphy praises ‘best coach in Ireland’ after TV title defence

Colm Murphy [6(1)-0] claims he wouldn’t have made it to destination ‘and still’ without directions from Dee Walsh.

The Belfast prospect won one of the more intriguing early all Irish clashes of recent times on top of MHD’s TG4 broadcast bill just over a week ago.

‘Posh Boy’ out pointed Liam Gaynor [9-2] over eight rounds to retain his BUI lightweight Celtic title at Girdwood.

It was another big test for the exciting young talent and another big early step forward along what promises to be an interesting career path.

It’s also a stride he suggests he may not have been able to take without the aid of his coach.

The Irish Boxing Coach of the Year made an alteration that benefited the champion after the first round and guided Murphy through a career enhancing fight.

“I gave him the first round to be fair but then I upped my game and I don’t think I would have got the win without Dee (Walsh), the best coach in Ireland, in my corner,” Murphy explained when speaking to the Irish News.

“He guided me to that win. He was telling me from the second round not to step out with the jab and that was how I kept the range and I was starting to land power shots. Usually I am more of a volume puncher but I was really landing the power-shots and that’s what won me the fight.”

Murphy also had praise for his opponent and seemed grateful for the test provided as well as proud of his display.

“Hats off to Liam Gaynor for bringing the best out of me. He came to win that belt but I said I was keeping this in Belfast and the Ormeau Road.”

It’s a huge win that should be celebrated as such but for Murphy Saturday’s fight was also one that he can learn from.

“I think I’m improving. That was my second eight-rounder and I was definitely fitter than my opponent. I feel like I got the weight right really well so I’m going to go and write this all in my journal and next time I’ll be even better prepared.

“That ends 2022 on the perfect high and I’m looking forward to 2023 now.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead

The 22-year-old has had one of the best starts to any Irish pro career, solid learning fights, a title win and a TV title defence in just over 12 months.

However, it’s just a start and there appears to be a lot more to come.

“Last week I was 12th in Britain and now maybe I’m in the top 10,” he told David Mohan of Belfast Media.

“Point me out someone else who has done that in their first full year as a pro. People told me I wasn’t suited to the pros and that I would get knocked out, but I’ve just proved you wrong.

“There are still big jumps but I think I’m on the right path and with the best stable in Ireland. Pody McCrory is a world champion and hats off to him because he really has inspired me and supported me through it all.”

Photo Credits – Belfast Boxers and Mark Mead Photography