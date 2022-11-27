First fight of 2023 confirmed

The first fight to involve an Irish fighter in 2023 has been confirmed.

There is plenty of action still to look forward to in 2022, particularly considering Conlan Boxing have a stacked card scheduled for December 10 and the SSE Arena and Belfast.

However, the first fight of 2023 has been confirmed.

Callum Walsh [5(4)-0]looks set to glove of 2023 for Irish boxing. The LA based Cork prospect will feature on another Hollywood Fight Night and appear again on YFC Fight Pass at the Quiet Cannon on January 27.

It means in an early start for the Freddie Roach trained light middle in 2023, a year that could see him progress from prospect to contender with regular action and the right choice of fights.

Walsh finished 2022 with a bang, returning to knockout form in a step-up fight on November 4.

The Rebel county talent bemoaned being taken the distance in August and spent fight week telling anyone that would listen he was coming to stop Delen Parsley.

He delivered on his promise, taking out the American with a solid amateur background in the fourth round of a UFC Fight Pass broadcast fight.

The 360 Promotions fighter had the New York native on the canvas in rounds 1,2 and 3 before flooring him heavy in the fourth and securing a fourth career stoppage win.

The 21-year-old had too much by way of speed and movement for the much taller Parsley and was in control from the off. His hand speed, combination punching, and of course his power was impressive and caused problems. He secured a knockdown in every stanza with the fourth round one proving final in terms of the fight.

“I want to give people a knockout,” said Walsh who has a big fan in UFC head honcho Dana White. “I’m 21 years old and I’m hungry. I’m ready for anything.”