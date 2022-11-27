‘He’s A Devil’ – Exciting new character joins the pro ranks

Peter Carr has finally moved in the pro boxing lane.

The former Crumlin BC amateur has most recently been seen competing in kickboxing and Muay Thai but will return to the sweet science next year.

The Dubliner has signed a managerial contract with Ian Gaughran, making the likes of BUI Celtic champions Graham McCormack and Jamie Morrissey managerial stablemates.

There has been no indication as to when ‘The Devil’ will debut, he will be attractive to anyone running shows in Dublin and should benefit from his manager’s links to Sam Kynoch and Mark Dunlop, giving him Scotland and Belfast options.

Confirming the move and the link up online, Gaughran suggested his latest charge, who has light middleweight aspirations, won’t be happy with just competing.

Indeed, Gaughran suggests Carr already has his sights set on domestic opponents.

“It’s brave man is a man who dares to look the Devil in the face and tell him he is a Devil.

“Absolutely buzzing to welcome this man to professional boxing – Peter ‘The Devil’ Carr is an elite amateur boxer and decorated kickboxer, and he is going to be a major problem for everyone on the domestic scene!

“Can’t wait to get going with Peter in the new year and move quickly into title contention – he already has a hit list, they know who they are!”