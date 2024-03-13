Kevin Cronin hints at May title fight and massive homecoming

Kevin Cronin says he’ll sample something ‘tasty’ elsewhere before dining out at home in Kerry.

Rumour Conlan Boxing are looking to bring the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ home in a trilogy fight with Jamie Morrissey this summer has been increasing in volume of late.

The recent Irish title challenger confirms it’s not idle gossip but points out there will be at least one more pit stop before he brings a big card home with his new team.

The 27-year-old, who makes his American debut in Boston this Saturday night, reveals there are plans for something big in May if as expected he comes through Patrick Pierce on St Patrick’s Day eve.

“We will definitely come to Kerry this year at some stage, me and the lads have spoken about it,” Cronin tells Irish-boxing.com all but confirming a homecoming.

“There’s a hunger for me to come home and fight and of course, Jamie would be the ideal fight there, it sells itself, but next? No, I don’t think so.

“Right now my eyes are on Boston. We get the W, look at something tasty for May, get over that, and maybe then come to Kerry for bigger titles again.

“A Night in the INEC before I progress to bigger things is something that has to happen late or after the summer. You heard what the Kerry people are like when they travel to my fights. Imagine the atmosphere with an arena full of them! The roof would come off.”

Before a possible title fight in May and a big homecoming, Cronin first has to get a win in America this weekend, something he is more than confident of doing.

“I’m in the shape of my life,” says the fighter who will weigh in a super middleweight.

“It’ll be like this full-time now because the lads will deliver the fights and I’ll be very active. I’m completely injury-free and boxing out of my skin as well. As much as I should be winning this fight. I want to do it in an eye-catching way,” he comments.