‘My story is not finished’ – Grainne Walsh breaks her silence after ‘Heartbreaking’ Olympic Qualifier defeat

Grainne Walsh is in typically defiant mood after her cruel Olympic Qualifier defeat.

The Tullamore fighter came so close to booking her place on the plane to Paris on Monday, only to have her dream taken from her in heartbreaking fashion.

Walsh finished the wrong side of a ‘Tiebreak’ scorecard after renewing acquaintances with old foe Aneta Rygielska in the Olympic Qualifying quarter-finals.

The St Mary’s Tallaght 66kg fighter finished the bout ahead on two cards and drawn on three, but when the judges, who scored it level, were asked to pick a winner they all leaned the way of the Pole.

The defeat is made all the more heartbreaking by the fact at one stage in the fight the Offally favourite looked to have put both feet on the plane to Paris 2024.

Having lost the first round 3-2 but dominated the second to such an extent, she saw her opponent docked a point and scored a standing eight. Yet somehow she lost the stanza on the cards.

Speaking on social media the 28-year-old admitted she was hurting but pointed to the fact her and boxing setbacks are familiar bedfellows.

Walsh also declared the fight isn’t over and seems to have set sights on the final qualifier set for Thailand and May.

Speaking online she said:

“My quest for a spot at the Olympics came to a halt yesterday. The results speak for themselves. I am truly heartbroken. However, I can’t change the past. All I can do is regroup and learn from the situation. I don’t want the result to tarnish all the hard work and the performances I’ve put in throughout the tournament. God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I know I am made of tough stuff and am no stranger to a set back. My story is not finished yet.

“Incredible effort from our entire team and to have our man @judegallagher_ get over the line is such a huge lift for the whole country.

“It’s been a pleasure to share this experience with my teammates and coaches and it’s one I am very grateful for.

“Finally, thank you to each and every person who has helped me in any way and to those who believe in me. Having my parents here with me over the past week has been something I’ll cherish forever. Hugely disappointed not to get the fairytale ending out here. Just have to wait a little longer.”