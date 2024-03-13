Eddie Hearn shares new summer plan for Katie Taylor

It looks like Plan B has become Plan A and Katie Taylor will fight twice in Dublin this Summer.

The where and the when, Dublin and May 25, of the two-weight undisputed world champion’s next fight have been known for some time – but the who has developed into somewhat of a saga.

Chantelle Cameron, the fighter it’s said Taylor wants and the former title holder Matchroom have said they’d like to bring back to Dublin, claimed last week that the trilogy was a non-runner for May and the Irish Icon would face a mandatory challenger instead.

The Northampton native was vocal on social media trying to push the third installment of their classic rivalry.

However, it emerged Eddie Hearn and co were considering keeping Cameron in reserve for a stadium fight in August.

Speaking this week, Hearn did suggest Cameron was still an option for May if the numbers could be altered to work, although it does seem like a more routine fight and a stadium fight with a big name is the more likely now.

“There is a lot in play for Katie Taylor, when you look at her future the three big fights out there for her are Chantelle Cameron, Amanda Serrano and probably Alycia Baumgardner,” Hearn said speaking to the Matchroom media team.

“I expect her to fight all of those fights. She is going to fight in May if we can make the numbers work it could be Chantelle Cameron but it could also be a mandatory defence back at the [3Arena] and then move into a fight soon after, possibly Chantelle Cameron, possibly Amanda Serano.

“She will fight Cameron or Serrano by the end of August, September at the very latest. We have a short period of time to strike for May and there will be an announcement in due course.”

Irish fans that have accustomed to blockbuster 3Arena nights after the antics of 2023 may be somewhat disappointed if Taylor does go the mandatory route, particularly considering Sarah Achieng is the only fighter mandated to challenge the Irish sensation.

However, Plan B does mean two big fight nights in Dublin, plenty of work for Irish fighters on the undercard, and with tickets to sell potentially big fights for Irish fighters on two summer dates.