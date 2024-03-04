Summer Showdowns – Two Dublin fight nights in the works for Katie Taylor?

Matchroom are exploring the option of running two Katie Taylor shows in Dublin this coming summer.

Irish-boxing.com understands Irish fighters have been approached about appearing on TWO separate Taylor undercards in the summertime.

Talk within Irish boxing circles suggests Matchroom are now considering a May 25 3Arena fight night and an August outdoors event, both to be headlined by the Irish Icon.

It’s not a plan set in stone and official confirmation is some way off but it’s the latest suggestion in what looks like a fluid approach to making a trilogy fight with Chantelle Cameron.

The initial goal was to do a trilogy fight between two weight undisputed world champion, Taylor and rival Cameron in Croke Park but its become clear GAA headquarters won’t happen this year.

The 3Arena is booked for May 25 and Taylor will trade leather in the Dublin Docklands venue on that date. If Cameron doesn’t populate the away corner on that night, Matchroom will look to do the third installment of the classic outdoors in Ireland in August.

Northampton’s Cameron, who became the first person to defeat Taylor last May, says she has agreed terms and is more than willing to travel to Dublin again.

However, the fight has yet to be officially announced as Matchroom are looking at ways to fund deserved pay rises for both trilogy protagonists. If the promoters need stadium ticket sales to do just that, then the London 2012 Olympic medal winner will make a mandatory defence before rematching Cameron for a third time later in the summer.

Dublin, Ireland – November 26: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 26 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Chantelle Cameron with Cut to the Head

‘I’ve said yest to everything,” Cameron said when speaking to Boxing King Media recently.

“I think they are just trying to work the money out. Me and Katie have said what we want and they are just trying to make the numbers work.”

Speaking to IFL previously Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn did mention a second summer fight as a possibility.

“We may have an interim fight and then look to do an outdoor event at the back end of the summer but our focus is on Taylor Cameron. If not it will be one of her mandatories but that’s the fight we want to make.”