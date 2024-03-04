Small Hall Magic – Watch Ring Announcer Terry Kavanagh creates amazing ring walk moment

It’s the small things that make small hall boxing stand out!

There is always something different and a unique talking point to take home from the away from TV fight cards – and last Friday’s Warehouse-hosted JB Promotions show certainly kept the tradition alive.

From all the fighters populating the same dressing room backstage, to bill topper Lee Reeves opponent Edgar Kemsky wearing former Belfast flyweight favourite, Luke Wilton’s shorts in the light welterweight contest.

However, Friday threw up something new and something that caught even the avid small hall follower off guard.

Ring announcer Terry Kavanagh took a break from bellowing out introductions and generating excitement on the mic to show a more melodic side to his voice.

The Dublin fight introducer turned crooner and provided the musical backdrop for Glen Byrne’s ring walk massing up the Foggy Dew with some Zombie to produce an extremely unique ring walk.

Take a look below: