Classic Carroll – Enthusiastic ‘King Kong’ ready to perform to the Maxi







Jono Carroll [18(4)-1(0)-1] is promising a ‘classic performance’ when he returns to the ring on an August 11 card with strong Irish interest.

‘King Kong’ fight for the first time since his impressive victory over Scott Quigg behind closed doors at the LS-Live in Wakefield and takes on Maxi Hughes [20(4)-5(2)-2].

It’s not quite the fight or venue the Dubliner wanted to follow his career best win up with, but he still approaches it with now infamous levels of enthusiasm.

“I’m over the moon. It’s topping the bill again, so this is what dreams are made of and why I started boxing in the first place,” he said.

“The fact that it’s an MTK Global show makes it even better, so I’m looking forward to putting on another classic performance,” he adds before discussing his win over former world champion Quigg.

“The Quigg fight went exactly how me and my trainer planned it. It was an easy night’s work and easier than expected. We put so much hard work and graft in the gym, and we were well prepared.”

Hughes is deemed a keep busy fight for the recent super featherweight world title challenger, but still seen as an acceptable behind closed doors opponent.

The southpaw previous predicted a late stoppage win, although he hasn’t done too much study on his latest opponent.

“It’s Maxi Hughes next, but I haven’t watched him fight really. I’ve seen two minutes of him and that’s it. I don’t like studying fighters or watching them too much.

“You can watch and think do this and do that, but it doesn’t matter. I just let my trainer do the investigating, then he gives me the game plan and I’ll do what he tells me. It means I don’t get mentally exhausted thinking about what punches I need to throw,”he continues before discussing lockdown life.

“I’ve had some quality time at home with the family over the last three months, so it’s been fantastic. I’ve still always been training in the garden at home, but it allowed me to take the break I truly needed. Now I’m excited to be back.”

Carroll vs. Hughes is part of a strong Irish interest show on August 11, which also features Sean McComb taking on Siar Ozgul.

It kicks off a run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.