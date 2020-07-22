Taylor and co’s approach puts men’s boxing in danger according to Hearn







A willingness among female fighters to take on tough challenges is a massive threat to the men’s side of the game warns promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss has built a strong stable of women fighters since signing Katie Taylor back in 2016.

For the most part the promoter with strong Sky Sports and DAZN links has been keen to make no distinction between the sexes when it come to the sport.

In the case of Taylor, Hearn has constantly urged fans to enjoy the Olympic gold medal winner as a talented boxer rather than a standout female fighter.

However, there is one difference between the sexes that the Matchroom boss man has noticed – and a significant one at that.

Hearn claims the female fighters on his roster are ‘fearless’ when it comes to fights, suggesting their male counterparts are not as keen to jump into challenging fights.

The difference, he feels, could see the female side of the game become a threat to male boxing.

Hearn told iFL TV: “Men’s boxing is actually in danger by women’s boxing.

“People will listen to that statement and say, ‘Bollocks’

“I’m telling you now, if these women fighters continue to be fearless in terms of taking the biggest challenges, fighting other champions, unifying immediately, searching for the undisputed, you are gonna get parity so much quicker than you ever expected.

“I can’t tell you how refreshing it is.

“When I picked up the phone to Cecilia Braekhus and said, ‘Would you fight Jessica McCaskill?’ She said, ‘Yes.’

“[I asked] Jessica, ‘Would you go up to welterweight and fight for the undisputed title?’ She said, ‘Yes.’

“Done.

“Katie Taylor, I said: ‘You’re supposed to be fighting Amanda Serrano seven weeks out, she don’t wanna know, would you switch it up to Delfine Persoon?’

“This is what makes the sport great. It’s just making me fall in love with women’s boxing…

“I’m telling you now, if things keep going the way they do, don’t start being surprised by women regularly headlining fight nights, women in big PPV fights.”

“Because it’s extremely entertaining and you’re seeing it time and time again.”

Hearn’s comments can be backed up by the female fights he managed to make for Fight Camp.

Terri Harper versus Nathasa Jonas is one of the more eagerly anticipated bouts of the series, while Taylor versus Persoon could have been a bill topping clash and Shannon Courtenay’s bout with Rachael Ball is one of the better relative novice match ups.

The female fighters will now also be able to call for pay and wider profile parity from the promoter.