Rocky versus Apollo Creed – Quigley sells the underdog story







Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] has found a narrative that he feels would make a fight between him and Saul Canelo Alvarez [53(36)-1-2] an easy sell to fight fans.

The Donegal middleweight emerged as a possible opponent for the biggest name in world boxing over the last two weeks.

It was believed he was in with a 50/50 shout of securing a massive September fight, although Callum Smith now seems to be in pole.

However, the Andy Lee trained fighter isn’t giving up hope just yet – and aware some big names in boxing have been saying, that at this stage of his career, he would be a ‘hard sell’ in terms of being an opponent for the multi-weight world champ, Quigley has come up with a sellable narrative.

The 29-year-old Golden Boy fighter claims he can play Rocky Balboa to Canelo’s Appollo Creed and he can give the world his own Rocky story to get behind.

Speaking to Sirius XM, Quigley said: “This is what it’s all about. We’ve had a lockdown, we’ve had Covid, we’ve had a massive pandemic and the whole world is on a bit of a downside so this is exactly what we need.

“We need one of these superstar fighters like ‘Canelo’ and then myself, a massive underdog, coming up to this massive opportunity.

🎙️"If I get this opportunity, I'm going to go in there and give Canelo hell, 100%, everything I've got." @jay_quigley explains to @BoxingwithAk and @TheBoxingBully why he's the perfect opponent for Canelo Alvarez 🔊@DAZN_USA @GoldenBoyBoxing @GoldenBoyPR1



⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rR93yuzBbu — SiriusXM Boxing (@SiriusXMBoxing) July 21, 2020

“This is something that’s going to give people hope, especially the Irish people – for myself – to be supporting me is really going to lift the nation and lift the country of Ireland if this fight can be pulled off.

“Everybody’s been on a real downer with the way things have gone the past couple of months all over the world.

“Now we’re getting the chance. It’s a little bit like Apollo Creed when he gave Rocky Balboa the chance. This is what it’s all about.

The popular Irish middleweight also promises he isn’t just after a payday and would enter the ring to win.

“This is what makes it so special as well and this is something that I can guarantee and I can promise – if I get this opportunity – I’m going to go in there and I’m going to give ‘Canelo’ hell, 100 per cent, everything I’ve got, every ounce of green blood from Ireland that I’ve got. I’m going to give him hell.”