Unknown mandatory next in line for Katie Taylor fight?

The relatively unknown Sarah Achieng could win the Katie Taylor jackpot, if as Chantelle Cameron suggests the Irish star is going the ‘keep busy’ route.

The Northampton native last night claimed a trilogy fight won’t be happening in Dublin in May.

The former champion says she is being overlooked despite accepting a reduced purse to trade leather.

Cameron’s revelation, which looks like a last-gasp move to get the fight done for May 25, comes on the back of strong rumours, Matchroom are considering promoting the Irish sporting great in a mandatory defence before exploring an August stadium bout with rival Cameron.

Two-weight undisputed champion, Taylor may be allowed to make a voluntary defence but with all four straps being held up for over a year the organisations invovled may push a mandatory on her.

Considering Cameron, a fighter she lost to and beat in 2024, is ranked #1 contender with the WBA, WBC and IBF at light welterweight a WBO defense looks most likely.

If that is the case Achieng could be handed a life-changing chance in Dublin this summer.

The 36-year-old ‘Angel of War’s’ record suggest she would be out of her dept. The Kenyan, who is reigning Commonwealth champion, has only once fought outside her country and in 18 fights hasn’t fought a fighter of note -and still managed to lose twice.