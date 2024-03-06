Jono Carroll believes a world title win is his destiny

If nothing can stop destiny, Lamont Roach is in trouble warns Jono Carroll.

The Dubliner was recently made mandatory for the recently crowned WBA super featherweight champion and should challenge for his strap this summer.

‘King Kong’, who had to wait for his tilt despite winning an eliminator two years ago, admits he has been handed a difficult task and believes there have been lesser champions at the weight during his prolonged next-in-line phase.

However, he doesn’t fear the challenge nor is he lamenting a missed opportunity. Carroll strongly believes now is his time and that he goes into the fight armed with weapons Roach can’t compete with faith and destiny.

The 31-year-old also claims his desire to win a world title is bigger than a want, it’s a need.

“I feel like I need to win a world title,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“I feel like I’m destined to win a world title. I also feel that I didn’t choose to box, boxing chose me. I kept getting opportunities and I dedicated my life to it because of those opportunities.

“God put me on this path in order to win a world title. I don’t feel he would have put me on this path if I wasn’t going to win one because I never wanted to be number 2.

“My Dad always told me if you’re not going to be the best then don’t bother. I think it’s destiny that I win a world title.”

Commenting on the man standing between him and a world strap Carroll shows respect

“Roach is a very very good fighter,” he says of the American.

“He’s probably one of the strongest champions that the WBA has had since I’ve been mandatory. He’s probably up there with Tevin Farmer as the best I’ve ever faced but to be honest he is nothing I won’t be able to handle,” he continues before predicting a chess match when they fight.

“I think the fight will be a calculated fight. He is a very good counter puncher, he’s good head movement. It’s not an easy fight but it’s definitely one I can win.”