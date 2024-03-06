Frank Warren backs Carl Frampton recommended Conor Quinn bring ‘Jackal’ style big nights to Belfast

Frank Warren believes Conor Quinn can be as big as the fighter who recommended him to Queensberry.

The Hall of Fame fighter first took note of the Belfast flyweight when Irish boxing legend, Carl Frampton gave him ‘The Magnificent’ sales pitch.

The Queensberry boss has been watching since and this week officially signed the BBBofC Celtic and Commonwealth Silver Champion.

Warren is excited to have added the 26-year-old Falls Road fighter to his roster and believes he can develop the Mark Dunlop-managed fighter into a star.

In fact, he suggests Quinn, whom he hopes to have in title action soon. has the attributes to be a Belfast headline act ala the former two-weight world champion he once prompted in Windsor Park, Frampton.

“Carl Frampton told me about Conor some time ago and Ive kept a keen eye on his progress ever since. When Carl recommends someone you have to take note,” Warren said.

“Conor is a quality young fighter and a good operator so when the chance came to work with him, naturally, Queensberry jumped at it. I look forward to securing his first title with us in the Spring and pushing towards a World title that I have every confidence his talents can see him win. If all goes to plan we will promise some big nights in Belfast and a star to match those nights involving Carl himself.

“I look forward to working closely with Mark Dunlop and Conor to achieve those goals.”

Photo credit – Mark Mead