Taylor Made – Steven Cairns wants domestic title fight on Katie Taylor card

Steven Cairns is hoping the newfound friendship between Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren could help him win a first career title on a Katie Taylor undercard.

The undefeated Cork prospect has penned a contract with Queensberry and is expected to fight on one of TNT’s spring cards.

After that, the well-traveled Dave Coldwell-coached fighter would love a shot at a domestic title and believes there would be no better place to win it than on a Katie Taylor undercard.

Considering that the Irish Icon, who could fight in Dublin in both May and August, has worked exclusively Matchroom and Hearn that would look unlikely for teh Queensberry prospect, although ‘The Irish Takeover’ points to the fact the British promoters are working together to give hope.

“With Eddie and Frank both working together now I could definitely be fighting on one of those Katie Taylor shows,” Cairns told Boxingscene. “I could fight for a Celtic or Irish title, it would be my first title. I would take over the show.”

With Warren continuously adding to his Irish roster, the 21-year-old may have a better chance of securing a Celtic or Irish title fight on a possible Queensberry card in Ireland.

In terms of using the Hearn – Warren relationship to his favour, Cairns could look to get on the 5 v5 Fight Night set for Saudi Arabia.

“I am solely focusing on myself at the moment though, there is no particular fighter I’m looking at,” he comments. “But, by the end of this year, I’ll feel like I am ready to take on some of these guys. The 5 v 5 thing is very interesting, with Eddie going up against Frank, you never know. It’s all up to my manager Dave Coldwell at the end of the day.”

Commenting on his move to Warren and Queensberry he says: “We were in talks with other promoters. We just thought Frank Warren brings a lot of champions through and he knows how to build young fighters, especially fighters like myself. We came and talked to Frank, had a good conversation and decided to go with Frank Warren. We will have the right path with him.”