‘Angry’ Carl Frampton believes towel should have come in three to four rounds earlier

By | on March 10, 2020 |
Carl Frampton admits he got angry watching Jono Carroll’s demolition of Scott Quigg on Saturday night.

‘The Jackal’ was ringside for Sky Sports and admits he found the clash more difficult to watch as it progressed.

The fighter who defeated Quigg at the same venue just over four years ago began to pity his former bitter rival as he continued to take a beating in a one sided fight.

Indeed, the Belfast native felt Quigg should have been taken out of his misery much earlier and argues the towel should have been thrown much earlier than round eleven.

Indeed, so passionate was Frampton in that regard that he revealed he got angry despite watching a Jono Carroll ‘masterclass’.

“For Jono Carroll it was a masterclass that’s how I would describe it, amazing performance. There were so much improvements from Jono, but I was so angry watching the fight.

“Quigg was once a great fighter and I feel like everything just caught up with him, the hard fights, hard spars and he didn’t have much left. I feel like the towel should have come in three, maybe four rounds before it did. It was hard to watch for me at times knowing the fighter Quigg was.”

While Quigg’s retirement and the timing of the towel being thrown in has become a sub plot to the fight, the main story was ‘King Kong’ and how he secured a career best win.

Frampton was keen to point out the improvements made by a fighter defeated by Tevin Farmer in a world title fight and noted how the Dub had progressed to masterclass level.

He will be hoping to be in contention for a world title or very close to it anyway. It was a fantastic performance. I have said it a few times and I’ll say it again it was a masterclass.

