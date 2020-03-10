‘Real Deal mark II’ – Paddy Donovan’s decorated teen brother joins the pro ranks

Irish underage standout Edward Donovan has joined the pro ranks.

The younger brother of Andy Lee trained Top Rank prospect has teamed up with Frank Warren and will be promoted by the veteran English promoter.

The 18-year-old is a decorated underage amateur winning multiple different National titles throughout his career.

The OLOL BC graduate also won European Junior gold back in 2016 and represented Ireland on the world stage at various underage tournaments.

Donovan elected against following a senior amateur career and turns over relatively young just like his brother.

He also joins his brother in law Jason Harty on the books of Warren as well as Irish fighters such as John Joyce and Caoimhin Agyarko as young former Irish amateur standouts on the books of Warren.

The teen joins Matthew Tinker, Lee Reeves, brother Paddy Donovan, brother in law Harty and Graham McCormack as Limerick pros. Siobhan O’Leary also has a strong Limerick following, but hails from Kerry.

Donovan also joins Christian Preston, Fearghus Quinn, Paul McCullagh, Ryan O’Rourke, Alan O’Connor, Jason Harty, Alan O’Reilly and James McGivern as fighters to have turned over in 2020.

Speaking online the teen said : “I am delighted to announce that after a very successful amateur career of winning multiple national titles and becoming European Champion that it’s time for me to enter the pro ranks.

“I’m even more happy to say that I have signed with one of the best promotional groups in the world and Frank Warren. Thank you for all your messages and support stay tuned I’ll have fight news soon.”