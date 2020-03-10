Lee Reeves handed revenge chance and Irish debut

.

Lee Reeves [5(4)-1(0)] has been handed an immediate chance to avenge his sole career defeat.

The Limerick fighter will enjoy a special Irish debut trading leather with Artur Davydenko [2(0)-5(0)] in Belfast on April 24.

The Ukrainian surprised the 25-year-old in Newcastle on February 29, dropping the stylist enroute to a four round points win.

Speaking to irish-boxing.com soon after the defeat, Reeves wasn’t happy with his ‘stuck in mud’ display, but did point to some issues that didn’t help.

He also called for an immediate rematch stating: “I would like a rematch 100%. I know my team is trying to get an immediate one. I’d be more then happy to take it. As long as I have a good camp with sparring and its a 6+ round fight. I will show that Lee Reeves shouldn’t belong in the same conversation as these stepping stones.”

Reeves has got his wish and also gets to fight in Ireland for the first time after he was added to one of two MTK Shows set for Belfast in the last week of August.

The Lee Baxter Promotions fighter will join the likes of of Paddy Gallagher, Padraig McCrory, Callum Bradley, Ruairi Dalton, Sean Duffy and Dee Sullivan on the Europa Hotel card.

The Ulster Hall event 24 hours later will include Sean McComb vs. Craig Evans, Gary Cully vs. Maxi Hughes, Pierce O’Leary, James McGivern, Paul McCullagh and Fearghus Quinn.

Reeves also called for his fans to stand by him and promised to right the wrongs of the surprise defeat.



“To all my fans, boxing fans know it wasn’t me in the ring and know I will fix this. Evander Holyfield, Tevin Farmer and other world champions failed in their first couple of fights. Stand by me and I will fix this all and keep ye entertained.”