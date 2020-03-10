James Tennyson preparing for ‘must win’ WAR

James Tennyson {26(23)-3(3)] is ready to go war to ensure he takes a big step toward a second world title shot.

‘Tenny’ fights Gavin Gwynne [12(2)-1(0)] for the vacant British lightweight title in the Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff come May 9.

The former European super featherweight champion claims it’s a must win clash, particularly if he has world aspirations, but not an easy one.

The experienced 26-year-old is predicting a war between two come forward fighters.

“This is a massive fight for my career. Gavin is a real tough lad. We’re both two come forward fighters and I believe that our styles are going to clash. It’s going to be a good war and I feel like this is a must-win fight for me. I’ll be ready come fight night,” said Tennyson in Cardiff today.

Tennyson has always been a big puncher with all but four of his 26 victories coming inside the distance, but since moving up to lightweight the recent world title challenger has looked a different animal.

The Belfast fighter has had four big stoppage wins since moving up the scales and has looked less vulnerable without having to cut.

“Not cutting that extra few pounds is really helping my performances, I’m a lot stronger at the weight which makes a big difference,” he adds before revealing his world title ambitions.

“You can’t look past Gavin because he’s a big tough guy but down the line, I want another World Title shot. Get this one out of the way and I’ll start chasing down that World Title.”

Gwynne agrees with Tennyson’s war prediction, the former British title challenger predicts both will meet in the centre of the ring.

“This has got a war written all over. I don’t like to take a backward step and I know Tennyson just comes forward. I know he’s a massive puncher and I’ve got to use my boxing ability. With Joe [Cordina] it was a totally different fight, I had to go forwards, he’s a lot quicker but Tennyson just holds his feet and just likes to bang away.”

