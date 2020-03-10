Logo



Navigation

German champ Deniz Ilbay promises ‘spectacular’ performance when Dylan Moran comes to town

By | on March 10, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Deniz Ilbay [20(10)-2(0)] has warned Dylan Moran [13(6)-1(1)]that his extra experience and hunger will be the defining factors when the pair meet on March 28.

‘The Real Deal’ takes a sizable step up to trade leather with the German champion later this month.

The pair will fight for an IBF ranking title, a strap that should open serious doors for the fighter who attains it, at Ratiopharm Arena in Germany on March 28.

With so much on the line the 25-year-old German expects a tough fight, but is adamant his superior hunger will ensure he emerges victorious.

“I definitely think that my experience even though I am only 25 will play a major role. But even if I am the more experienced in the fight, [victory] ultimately depends on who is more hungry – and that will clearly be me.”

Whilst he predicts victory the German doesn’t believe it will be an easy fight.

“Dylan makes a strong physical impression. I expect a duel at eye level, but in the end I’ll stay cool and win the fight,” he adds before promising a entertaining fight.

“My style is spectacular and action packed. Everyone who knows me is aware that I don’t deliver boring fights.”

Beating a German in Germany or indeed any fighter perceived the home fighter has always proved difficult for away operators.

Moran would well be in his rights to have concerns, but Ilbay points out that, as a Pit Gleim and PGP boxer, the Waterford fighter is effectively a home boxer.

“You must not forget that both Dylans and my promoter organize the fight together, we hope for a dedicated Irish audience. But whether in Germany, Ireland, Namibia, or any other place – I don’t need an advantage.”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media