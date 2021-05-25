‘Like the debut I never had’ – McGinty delighted with LIVE crowd support

Brett McGinty [2-0] says Saturday felt like his real debut.

The Donegal middle saw off Oldbury’s Dwain Grant in his second pro outing winning every round on Hennessy Sports Coventry hosted show.

The win played out in front of a very loud traveling support, their presence helped normalize things for the entertaining operator and bring the sense of occasion that often surrounds his fights.

Indeed, the atmosphere created gave it a real debut feel for the Hennessy Sports prospect.

“It was brilliant to have the fans back in, it sort of felt like the debut I never had hearing the cheers from the crowd. I was able to get good traveling support over as well so hopefully, now we can build up to full capacity again and get the support back over when I fight again.”

The McGinty following didn’t get quite the excitement they would have during his real debut, which played out behind closed doors late last year. The 22-year-old went at it with Jan Ardon over six on his paid bow and had to pass a gut check before being awarded the victory.

There was a more calm and composed feel to this one. There was the aggression McGinty is known for but it was controlled much to the delight of his coach Ricky Hatton.

“Ricky was very happy with the performance after he said that I did everything that was asked and I looked good doing it.”



Former world champion Hatton had asked McGinty to be more relaxed and be defensively aware and he believes he made improvements in those departments.



“I knew I needed to be a lot more composed. The difference was probably a lot to do with the ‘debut nerves’. I was a lot more relaxed going into this fight and I was able to do the things we’ve been working on. I thought my performance was pretty good. I felt in complete control of the fight throughout and landed some solid shots.”



Promoter Mick Hennessy talked about bringing McGinty and Channel 5 to Ireland before Saturday’s win. That chat was music to the underage Commonwealth Games and European Championships medal winner’s ears but he is aware he has to build his record and brand in the before that can happen.



“The thought of fighting in front of a home crowd definitely excites me and hopefully Mick can deliver a show in Ireland in the near future. If I can keep building and winning it becomes more of a possibility. There hasn’t been any time frame put on it yet but if I can keep winning I know Mick will make it happen as he’s said.”



