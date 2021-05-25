COMPUBOX- Katie Taylor joins new video game roster

Katie Taylor [18(6)-0] will feature in the first boxing game to comeout in a decade.

Made by developers Steel City interactive ‘Esports Boxing Club’ is due for release later this year. The game is the first officially licensed boxing game since EA’s Fight Night Champion, which was released back in March 2011.

Some of the biggest names in the sport past and present are featured from Joe Luis to Conor Benn. Indeed, just yesterday the official YouTube channel of ESBC revealed that Canelo Alvarez will be a playable boxer in the game.

Taylor was confirmed as a playable boxer last week, the Irish sensation’s participation was revealed just after none other than Mohamad Ali and just before Sugar Ray Leonards.

Former Taylor foes Jessica McCaskill, Natasha Jonas and Delfine Persoon have also signed up to be involved as has Taylor’s greatest of all-time rival Claressa Shields. It will be interesting to see how each is rated and particularly to how the figures attributed to Taylor and Shields compare.

Not only does it mean many fans can fulfill a ‘be Katie Taylor’ dream in a round about way but it’s massive for the Irish stars profile.

There is no Irish representation in the promoters, presenters or cut men on the Esports Boxing Club roster.

A release date is currently unknown as the company continues to gather more licenses and create more game modes but the game should be out before 2021 is done. The game is set to be out of all gaming platforms from Xbox/One, PS4/5 and PC.