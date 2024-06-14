Public Enemy #1 to One of Our Own – Former Bernard Dunne rival trains Dublin debutant

It’s taken nearly 20 years but Rendall Munroe will complete the journey from public enemy number 1 to one of our own this Friday night.

Irish fight fans will remember the Boxing Binman from the Bernard Dunne era. The Leicester fighter and the Dub were linked continuously between 2006 and 2009.

Indeed, both fighters and both teams issued numerous callouts during that time frame but the fight never materialised.

Venue seemed to be the sticking point, with Dunne pushing for a Point Theatre-hosted fight and Munroe and Kellie Maloney pushing for a Sky Sports broadcast English-hosted fight.

At the time, and understandably so considering Dunne fever and his partisan support, Munroe was public enemy number one, even if there was always respect for his abilities.

However, as of tonight, he moves into the ‘one of our own’ realm considering he will be coaching former Esker fighter Joe Mooney.

All will be forgiven and Dublin fans won’t hesitate to praise the Leicester man they once gave out about if he leads Mooney to success.

“Rendall is an amazing coach and mentor,” Mooney told Irish-boxing.com.

“Honestly what a man. He took me in like one of his own and the knowledge I get from the man is priceless.

“I mean he’s been there, done it, and wore the t-shirt. His accomplishments speak for themselves,” he adds.

If that wasn’t enough to win the Dublin and Irish faithful over, Mooney, who debuts against Jan Ardon in Leicester on Friday, reveals Munroe is always complimentary of Dublin’s Number one son.

“Anytime he’s talked about Bernard he’s always had good things to say. I remember them Bernard Dunne days, the Hunky Dory fight nights like they was yesterday. Dunne- Munroe was a fight that we should have seen for sure “