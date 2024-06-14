Tommy Hyde excited to fight on Hallowed Boxing Turf

Boxing super fan Tommy Hyde was never going to turn down the chance to fight at the Mohegan Sun Casino.

The BUI Celtic super middleweight champion trades leather at the Connecticut, Boston venue on Saturday and does so excited by the fact he goes to work in an arena that hosted one of the greatest fights of all time.

The Casino was the home of the first Mickey Ward – Arturo Gatti fight and, as a result, possibly the greatest round in boxing history.

It’s a fight, Hyde, like most boxing-mad fans, loves, so appearing at the Mohegan Sun adds something extra to the boxing nerd’s ninth career fight.

“Like any boxing fan I love the Gatti Ward fights, so I’m buzzing to be fighting in the same arena as they had their first battle in 2002,” he says.

“We want to be busy and the opportunity to fight in the historical Mohegan Sun Casino came up, so it would be rude not to take it,” he adds before suggesting as per usual he will have sizable support on the night.

“It’s not too far from Boston or New York as well so we’ll bring plenty of noise.”

Hyde takes on Noah Kidd, a more than respectable foe for any prospect in just their ninthfight.

The American has been in with the likes of Sergio Martinez and Hyde would love to emulate their stoppage wins over him.

“My next opponent is fairly awkward and throws shots from all angles, so it’s important to stick to our game plan and break him down. I got some great sparring at home for five weeks and more of it here in LA, for the last two weeks so I’m fit as a fiddle for Saturday. He was in with some of the best so it would be great to do the same job as they did.”

The bout is Hyde’s first since he buckled the aesthetically pleasing BUI Celtic title around his waist with a victory over Craig McCarthy.

The 25-year-old, who is mandatory for the Irish title in a very exciting weight class by virtue of the win, says he won’t call himself a champion until he wins bigger belts – but admits he did take some time to bask in the title win.

“I was happy enough with my performance against Craig but of course, there’s always stuff to improve on,” he says.

“I don’t feel any difference really, I want to push on to big titles so I don’t really see myself as a champion until I win the big ones. This one was a little bit nicer being able to bring the belt into the bar at home and get photos with my friends and family.”