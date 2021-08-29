Return of the Honeybadger – Eddie Treacy confirmed for Celtic Clash 12

Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] will fight for the first time in two years on Saturday, October 2.

The popular no-nonsense Bray banger has been the latest name confirmed for the Celtic Clash 12 card.

‘The Honeybadger’ will face a yet to be confirmed opponent at the Devenish Complex.

It will be the first time the Boxing Ireland light-middleweight will grace the ring since he outpointed Victor Edagha in Belfast in September of 2019.

At that stage, he had been confirmed as mandatory for the BUI Celtic title alongside promotional stablemate Dominic Donegan and looked on course for some intriguing domestic action.

However, the pandemic put paid to all such plans and Treacy like a lot of fighters around the world has been left idle.

The Mark Buckley trained Wicklow fighter didn’t get out on Celtic Clash 11 or on a Continental card and as a result, the Celtic Clash 12 bout will more likely be a ring rust freer, although Treacy has let it be known he is ready for domestic action if needs be.

Absolutely over the moon that one of favourite fighters @eddietreacyhb returns for #CelticClash12 pic.twitter.com/3GIW8FcfJH — BOXING IRELAND (@LoveIrishBoxing) August 27, 2021

The Donegan clash looks ideal for Celtic Clash 13 and Dublin, although it’s unsure whether the Cavan native, who fights on the Bombs away card in Belfast next Saturday, will stay up at 160lbs or return to 154lbs.

Either way expect throwback Treacy to trade leather for the Irish title stepping stone soon.

Treacy joins Dublin’s Jake Haney, Belfast’s Owen O’Neill and Kerry debutant Liam Walsh as confirmed for the return of the series.