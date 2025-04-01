‘Plonker’ – Hearn Responds to Nelson’s Crocker-Donovan Rematch Comments

Eddie Hearn labeled Billy Nelson a ‘plonker’ when responding to suggestions the promoter ‘got what he wanted’ after the IBF ordered a rematch between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan.

The ruling came after Team Donovan lodged an appeal post the pair’s enthralling and controversial March 1 clash.

Nelson wasn’t happy to see ‘The Croc’ lose his mandatory status and expressed discontent with Hearn’s conduct post his man’s DQ win.

The respected and vocal Scottish coach also suggested the Matchroom chairman would be delighted with the outcome.

“Eddie managed to find his way into Paddy Donovan’s changing room after the fight [saying] it should be a rematch, that’s after he told me ‘by the way, I apologise Billy, that was a clear punch after the bell.'”, Nelson told IFL TV.

“We’ve no problem with a rematch; I was disappointed Eddie went into Donovan’s room and blabbed that a rematch should be on the cards… meanwhile his other fighter is in the first aid room getting 22 stitches, and he’s not even come over to say ‘Lewis, are you alright’.

“Pish. Absolute disgrace. He’s clearly favoured one camp over the other here. Within an hour of the fight, he told him it should be a rematch.

“How two-faced can you be? He’s told me in the ring ‘100 percent apologies, Billy, that punch was after the bell,’ making it the third foul of that fight, which deems it an instant qualification which the referee did.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 1 March 2025 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan dejected after being disqualified for a late punch.

The comments irked Hearn, who said he had no input or influence on the appeal.

“I saw Billy Nelson’s comments, he’s an absolute plonker, Billy, sometimes. We never had one conversation with Paddy Donovan Andy Lee, that whole team post-fight night about how to lodge an appeal or what to say in an appeal,” the Essex man said.

“I said that I am completely impartial to this decision. This decision was from an IBF Independent panel, the only conversation I ever had about a rematch or an appeal was on the night. Paddy Donovan’s manager and Andy Lee [asked me] and I said there was an IBF appeals process, go ahead if that’s what you want to do. From there, nothing at all and now Billy throws his toys out of the pram saying it’s promoter bias. Not at all.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan and Billy Nelson at the end of the fight

“All of a sudden I’m bias towards team Donovan. Honestly, it doesn’t matter to me who wins the fight,” Hearn added.

“In terms of bias towards anyone, it’s absolutely ridiculous because I gave Lewis Crocker this fight in his backyard.

“If he’s got a problem call me anytime instead of doing poxy interviews. The geezer is a t** at times.”