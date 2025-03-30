Ireland Youth Team Defeat India in Drogheda

Holy Family BC, Drogheda, was the host for the second of this week’s two Youth Internationals, which finished Ireland 8 and India 2

Across the series, Ireland won 13 bouts, France 4 and India 8.

Ireland’s 2025 National Youth Competition gold and silver medalists took on a composite team of India and France yesterday evening at the National Stadium, and went again at Holy Family Boxing Club, Drogheda tonight.

This is the 3rd Youth International to take place since March 1st. Ireland took on Wales at the Guildhall in Derry on March 1st. That finished Ireland 10, Wales 4. Last night, at the National Stadium, Ireland boxed France and India, culminating in 5 wins for Ireland, 4 for France and 6 for India.

These internationals are key development opportunities for the boxing stars of the future, designed to simultaneously grow their skills and represent Ireland.

Team Ireland – Ireland V France & India #2

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

Special Contests:

66kg Jack Quinn, (Dealgan) beat Danny Quinn (Holy Family), 5-0

39kg Lochlainn McGuinness (Dealgan) beat Evan Hazlett (Holy Family), 4-1

39kg Aidan Moore (Dealgan) beat Jake McNulty (Angels), 5-0

48kg Daisy Kiernan (Dealgan) beat Carly O’Herron (Rochfordbridge), 3-2

43kg Emmett Shields (Glasnevin) beat Dillon Connelly, (St. Paul’s, Antrim), 4-1

46kg Alekesej Lazic (St. Nicholas) beat Robert Quinn, (St. Paul’s, A), 4-1

International Card

46kg Sophie Curley Grey beat Tania Dalmeida, France, 4-1

48kg Ella Joy Thompson beat Mathilda Fragnieres, France, 3-2

48kg Caoimhin Connolly beat Nidhi, India, 5-0

52kg Nisha, India beat Kayleigh Byrne, 5-0

54kg Abhi Dankhar, India beat James McCann, 4-1

57kg Grace Conway beat Shaina Fernandez, France, 5-0

62kg Louis Griffin beat Jatin, India, 5-0

68kg Sarah Murphy beat Durga Saini, India, 5-0

57kg Sean McCusker beat Jatin, India, 5-0

71kg John Donaghue beat Saini Sarthi, India, RSC3

86kg Shay O’Dowd beat Dipanshu, India

Team Manager: Jim Gormon