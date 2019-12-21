Logo



Navigation

Belfast to host European Schoolboys/girls Championships

By | on December 21, 2019 |
Amateur Headline News News


Belfast will host the 18th instalment European Schoolboy/girl Championships next year in what is a major move for Irish boxing.

The Under-14s tournament – recently expanded to feature girls as well as boys – will take place in the city next month revealed the Irish News today.

Provisional dates at June 25th to July 9th, with the new Brook Leisure Centre in the West of the city being the proposed venue.

It will be the first major tournament held in Ireland since the Schoolboys Championships in Dublin in 2013, and the first Elite tournament in Belfast since the World Amateur Championships in 2001.

Contested across 33 weights (19 male, 14 female), Ireland won 10 bronze, 6 silver, and 2 gold in the most recent edition of the championships in Tblisi.

32 nations competed in Georgia and this is hoped to rise next summer, with Russia expected to return to the fold having missed the most recent edition.

Previous medallists for Ireland in the competition include Carl Frampton, Davey Oliver Joyce, Joe Ward, John Joe Joyce, Tommy McCarthy, Lewis Crocker, and Aaron McKenna

Read the Irish News’s interview with Belfast Boxing Strategy Development Officer Liam Corr.

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media