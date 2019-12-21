Belfast to host European Schoolboys/girls Championships



Belfast will host the 18th instalment European Schoolboy/girl Championships next year in what is a major move for Irish boxing.

The Under-14s tournament – recently expanded to feature girls as well as boys – will take place in the city next month revealed the Irish News today.

Provisional dates at June 25th to July 9th, with the new Brook Leisure Centre in the West of the city being the proposed venue.

It will be the first major tournament held in Ireland since the Schoolboys Championships in Dublin in 2013, and the first Elite tournament in Belfast since the World Amateur Championships in 2001.

Contested across 33 weights (19 male, 14 female), Ireland won 10 bronze, 6 silver, and 2 gold in the most recent edition of the championships in Tblisi.

32 nations competed in Georgia and this is hoped to rise next summer, with Russia expected to return to the fold having missed the most recent edition.

Previous medallists for Ireland in the competition include Carl Frampton, Davey Oliver Joyce, Joe Ward, John Joe Joyce, Tommy McCarthy, Lewis Crocker, and Aaron McKenna

