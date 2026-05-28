Take The Taylor Torch – Sarah Murphy Ready to Lead the Next Gen

Sarah Murphy is backing Katie Taylor’s Croke Park push — and hopes to support her hero in the boxing sense by earning a place on the undercard.

Ireland’s youngest pro, who returns to action on JB Promotions’ Leopardstown bill this weekend, is passionate in her belief that the trailblazer deserves a stadium farewell.

And if the September fight night does come to fruition, the Kildare native would love to be a part of it.

“100% Katie deserves it,” Murphy said when discussing the proposed stadium showdown with Irish-boxing.com.

“Nobody in the world deserves it more than Katie. She has done so much not only for Irish boxing, but for women’s boxing globally. She’s the greatest of all time, so if it doesn’t happen it would be very disheartening for all of Ireland.”

Murphy then outlined her own hopes of being part of the occasion.

“I would love to be on the show and, as Ireland’s youngest-ever female professional boxer, it would only be right for me to be involved in such an event,” she added.

“With this being Katie’s last fight, it’s time for her to pass the torch on — and I’d be happy to accept it.”

Before any dream of Croke Park can become reality, the former underage amateur standout has business to take care of in Leopardstown this weekend, where she faces what she describes as the toughest test of her young professional career so far.

The teenage prospect has impressed since turning professional and says the improvements in her game from fight one to now have been massive.

“Yes, I’ve settled into the pro game really nicely now and me and the team — Brian Guy and Wes Murphy — have seen a huge difference from the beginning until now,” she explained.

“With every fight I’m getting stronger, faster and building my boxing IQ,” adds the busy boxer.

“The journey has been amazing so far. I’m learning every day without fail, training hard, travelling for sparring and training camps, so I’m very happy with how everything is going to date.”

This weekend’s opponent, Eva Cantos, is expected to provide a very different challenge to the ones the starlet has faced previously — something she is relishing.

“My opponent likes to come forward a lot, so I think that will benefit me, honestly,” she continued

“To face a different type of fighter compared to my last three is going to be great. I’ve been told she can punch, but that shouldn’t be a problem as long as I bring my best.

“It’s definitely a step up from my previous opponents, but I’m feeling very good about it.

“I’m ready for whatever is put in front of me in any fight. The team and I have a plan in place, so it should be a very good fight.”

The 19-year-old will be favoured to defeat the Spanish boxer, but to get the win via stoppage may prove difficult. Cantos is well known for her durability, any inside the distance win on Saturday would be a statement.

“Nobody has stopped her yet, but that doesn’t bother me because she hasn’t met my speed and power before,” Murphy said confidently.

“I think with my speed and power I’m going to outbox her. It would be nice to get my first stoppage and make a statement, alright, but I’m not rushing it.

“I’m not going looking for a stoppage, but if it comes, it comes. If the opportunity is there, I’ll take it.”