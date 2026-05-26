Bright Light and Big Fights – Tommy Hyde Puts Big Promoters on Alert

Tommy Hyde wants big fights under bright lights.

The Cork super middleweight said the time has come to move onto boxing’s biggest stage after extending his unbeaten record with another knockout victory in Cork.

The light heavyweight prospect moved to 15-0 with his latest stoppage success last month and has since made it clear that while he has enjoyed building his career at home, his focus is now fixed on major fights and major platforms.

Still only 26, Hyde believes he has earned the chance to test himself on the kind of cards he has long envisioned himself featuring on.

“I want to move on to the big fights soon now,” Hyde told Irish-boxing.com.

“I want to make sure they’re on the big shows. I want to be under the bright lights soon. I’m 15-0 now so we’re going to start getting the big fights soon.

“I need a big promoter — Top Rank, Golden Boy, Matchroom, Queensberry, any of them.

“There’s been talks with a few different people but just not the right opportunity has arisen yet. But it’s coming.”

The Cork native’s latest win played in his hometown and against step up opposition in

“For this one it was just staying relaxed,” Hyde comments.

“I’ve got a bad habit of trying to force myself into the action straight away. But this opponent throws wild shots and awkward shots, so you can’t rush into it because you could walk into something.

“I was trying to stay relaxed, pick the shots and break him down. Once I found the range with the jab, I started breaking him down bit by bit.

“I’m seeing improvements every single week in sparring and in the gym. We’re building everything brick by brick.”

‘The Governor’ doesn’t just believe he has earned the right to fight on a bigger stage, he believes promoters around the world would benefit from having him on their card.

“I’m building my support all the time,” he said.

“I get unbelievable support at home here and even when I fought in Australia last year I sold over 200 tickets in three weeks. In Boston I sold a couple of hundred as well.

“You can put me anywhere and I’ll sell tickets. That’s true. Thankfully we’re able to do that.

“But the main thing is just to stay busy, keep improving and keep winning. Whether it’s here or anywhere else, I’ll fight anywhere.”