Grainne Walsh moves to within one win of the Olympics

Grainne Walsh is just once again just one win away from the Olympics.

Three months after she fell at the final hurdle in bizarre and cruel fashion the Offally fighter is one step away from the promise land.

The St Mary’s BC fighter was too good Seda Sanago from the Ivory Coast in a last-16 66kg fight at the final Olympic qualifier in Bangkok.

She registered a shut-out win to make it three wins on the spin and move a step along the Path to Paris.

Victory on Sunday will see Walsh realise her Olympic dream, although victory isn’t a forgone conclusion considering Ani Hovesepyan of Armenia will provide the opposition.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

Team

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.