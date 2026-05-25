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Team Ireland to Face Netherlands

irishboxing

Courtesy of IABA

Ireland will take on the Netherlands in an International in Cork later in May.

On May 30th, a composite U19 and Elite team will meet the Netherlands in the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. Boxing will begin at 2.30pm.

Team Ireland

U19 | 60kg Kerry Brown , Dukes BC, Tyrone
U19 | 65kg Isabelle Hawkins , St Nicholas BC, Tipperary
U19 | 65kg Callum Lysaght ,St Francis, Limerick
U19 | 65kg Scott O Sullivan, Elite BC, Cork
U19 | 65kg Dylan Rockett , Winters BC, Waterford
U19 | 75kg Mike O Driscoll , Elite BC, Cork
U19 | 80kg Ricky Kiely, Midleton BC, Cork

Elite | 65kg Jason Nevin , Olympic BC Mullingar.
Elite | 70 kg Ryan Jenkins, Jobstown BC, Dublin

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

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