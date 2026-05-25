Team Ireland to Face Netherlands

Courtesy of IABA

Ireland will take on the Netherlands in an International in Cork later in May.

On May 30th, a composite U19 and Elite team will meet the Netherlands in the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. Boxing will begin at 2.30pm.

Team Ireland

U19 | 60kg Kerry Brown , Dukes BC, Tyrone

U19 | 65kg Isabelle Hawkins , St Nicholas BC, Tipperary

U19 | 65kg Callum Lysaght ,St Francis, Limerick

U19 | 65kg Scott O Sullivan, Elite BC, Cork

U19 | 65kg Dylan Rockett , Winters BC, Waterford

U19 | 75kg Mike O Driscoll , Elite BC, Cork

U19 | 80kg Ricky Kiely, Midleton BC, Cork

Elite | 65kg Jason Nevin , Olympic BC Mullingar.

Elite | 70 kg Ryan Jenkins, Jobstown BC, Dublin