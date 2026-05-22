Ibrahimovic vs Fury Talk Increases Spotlight on Pierce O’Leary

Retired footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given Pierce O’Leary a promotional boost.

The Swedish football legend announced a fight with former heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury and said he was coming to Dublin on August 1 to ‘make boxing great again’.

With the lines between boxing as a sport and boxing as sports entertainment becoming increasingly blurred, it’s unclear whether the announcement is a promotional stunt or if Fury, the last ever Irish heavyweight champion, will contest an exhibition against the ever-confident former goal-getter.

As of yet, there has been no official announcement by Queensberry who will promote the August 1 3Arena card. Nor has Fury commented.

Indeed, if the bout was to go ahead and take centre stage on what is meant to be ‘Big Bang’s’ big Dublin moment, there may be some discontent, but for now the chatter is bringing extra spotlight to the bill.

People’s curiosity concerning the two world-renowned names trading leather has seen interest in the event, and thus, O’Leary increase.

It comes at a time when Queensberry are working on promoting the event and their star Irishman.

The day before the ‘Ibra’post, the Sheriff Street native and Irish boxing legend Steve Collins filmed a Dublin Born and Bred promo, which involved the horse lovers and boxing aficionados traveling through Dublin on horseback.

The 26-year-old European and IBO title winner fights Mark Chamberlain at the Docklands on the August Bank Holiday weekend in what is meant to be another step along the road to world honours and establishing Dublin as a permanent base.

Jono Carroll has been offered a fight with British Champion Royston Barney Smith on the undercard, while moves are being made to secure Steven Cairns a big fight.

Emmett Brennan and Cathal Crowley are rumoured to be contesting a Dublin – Cork bout on the bill and Queensberry’s Irish contingent should all secure slots.