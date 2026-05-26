World Boxing Cup Team Named

Courtesy of IABA

A team of 11 has been named to contest World Boxing Cup, China.

The team includes 5 Paris Olympians, multiple European medalists and athletes contesting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Paris alumni Daina Moorehouse, Jenny Lehane, Michaela Walsh, Dean Clancy and Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin. Also returning from the WBC Brazil team are 70kg Evelyn Igharo and Jon McConnell.

80kg Josh Olaniyan, a late withdrawal from the Brazil team through injury returns, and is joined by Jobstown BC club-mate Tadhg O’Donnell, who is contesting at 75kg. Superheavy, and 2022 World Youth Champion 80+kg Cliona D’Arcy makes her debut at this level and is joined by fellow Galwegian, lightweight Adam Hession.

Taking place in Guiyang City from June 15th to 20th, this is the second stage in the 2026 World Boxing Cup series. The series is a benchmark competition run across three tournaments, designed for Elite male and female boxers to accrue ranking points. Champions are awarded 150 points, silver medalists 100 and there are 75 ranking points for bronze medalists.

The team leaves for China, and a two week sparring and acclimatisation camp, on June 3rd.

High Performance Director, Jon Mackey, will be travelling to China as Team Manager and says “There’s a strong blend of experienced boxers and younger athletes in this squad, and competitions like the World Boxing Cup are where you really learn and grow. The athletes will be up against some of the best in the world, and those experiences are vital if you want to keep progressing at international level. For us, it’s about continuing to improve with every tournament, building confidence, sharpening performances and learning how to handle the different challenges that come with elite competition. It’ll be a tough test, but those are the kind of environments the athletes need and want to be in.”

Interim High Performance Head Coach Damian Kennedy says “This team has had a tough, effective camp and there’s a good energy around the squad heading into this tournament. A World Boxing Cup is a high level of competition and that’s exactly what we want: opportunities for the athletes to test themselves against top international opponents. A lot of work has gone in behind the scenes from both the athletes and staff, and now it’s about bringing that into competition. Every tournament at this level gives you lessons and experience you can’t replicate in training, and that’s hugely important as we continue developing this team.”

Tournament Arrangements

Guiyang City is 7 hours ahead of Ireland, so Afternoon Sessions will begin at 6am and Evening Sessions will get underway at 11am.

There is no rest day at this tournament; preliminaries will be boxed June 15th-19th. All semi finals will take place on June 20th, and all finals and medal ceremonies will take place on June 21st

Team Ireland

51kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jenny Lehane, DCU BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family BC, Belfast

60kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

65kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

70kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC, Belfast

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC, Louth

75kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Jobstown BC, Dublin

80kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin

80+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway

90kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin