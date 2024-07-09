‘He will be world champion’ – New Michael Conlan coach says best is yet to come

Buddy McGirt says Michael Conlan will become a world champion and suggests he will be in the Irish star’s corner when he eventually wins a strap.

The two-time world title challenger has been sampling coaches since confirming to Irish-boxing.com that he wasn’t going to retire earlier this year. The Olympic medal winner has spent time with Stephen Smith, Jorge Rubio and Grant Smith but it appears the American has got the nod.

There has been no official confirmation from Team Conlan, but McGrit, who has worked with Matthew Macklin and more famously Arturo Gatti and Antonio Tarver told Boxingscene he will coach Ireland’s only male amateur World Champion.

The respected trainer is confident he can help one of Ireland’s greatest amateurs fulfill his pro potential and buckle a world title around his waist.

“He will be a world champion,” McGirt told BoxingScene.

There was a strong suggestion the switch-hitting natural talent may retire after he suffered a third career defeat in December.

After being stopped by Leigh Wood, Luis Alberto Lopez and Jordan Gill people wondered if there was another world title run in the Belfast man.

Speaking in the Spring, Conlan confirmed he isn’t giving up on the world title dream. McGrit, who was in the corner when Dillian Whyte when he fought in Castlebar, says that goal is an achievable one, particularly as the former Top Rank fighter has a lot more ability than he has shown in the pro ring to date.

“He has a lot of talent that people haven’t seen yet.

“There is nothing really to improve on because he is better than what he has shown.”