Connor Coyle wants to land Eirslandy Lara World title fight

Connor Coyle wants to dance with Erislandy Lara.

The Derry middleweight called out the Cuban and is eager to secure a shot at the WBA world title.

Speaking online ‘The Kid’ said: “Erislandy Lara, Fancy a dance sometime this year?”

As the #2 fighter ranked with the WBA, Coyle is as well placed as anyone to fight the 41-year-old American-based southpaw.

The Florida-trained boxer has yet to secure mandatory status but could be deemed next in line by the organisation.

The 34-year-old has been on the verge of breakout fight for nigh on two years.

In January he thought he had secured it after signing to fight recent 5 v 5 participant Ammo Williams.

The Derry middleweight was set to fight the Matchroom-promoted Texan in WBA world title eliminator at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the undercard of Conor Benn’s clash with Peter Dobson before injury ruled him out.

Prior to that he saw a Felix Cash fight fall through in heartbreaking fashion. ‘The Kid’ was meant to fight the Brit on the undercard of Benn versus Chris Eubank Jr before that card was pulled on fight week.

Coyle’s frustration has become apparent and he has become more vocal about securing a fight of note.

Speaking recently he said: “I usually don’t post for this – I’m ready for a big fight. Any promoters wants to put their Middleweight in for a fight this summer, give my team a call. We’ll be ready.”

Such is Lara’s standing that he is well known to fight fans and Irish boxing followers will remember the Cuban from his win over Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan.