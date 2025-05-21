Start of Something Special – Roddy Collins predicts Dublin Boxing revival

Roddy Collins has backed Jay Byrne to ‘reignite’ the Dublin boxing scene.

The respected football manager, who reignited passions at a number of football clubs over his time in the dugout, has seen firsthand how JB Promotions work and is suitably impressed.

‘The Rodfather’ has worked closely with the active promotional outfit in recent months as his’ son Padraig Collins fought twice on JB Promotion bills.

The Irish sporting personality also tried to use his profile to shine some light on the bills and as such has had close dealings with Byrne and co.

He says he has seen enough to know they will be a promotional success and went as far as to back them to bring about a real Dublin revival.

“A big round of applause to Jay Byrne of JB Promotions. He’s been brilliant and he’s going to reignite professional boxing in Dublin and the whole of Ireland as he develops, progresses and gets bigger,” he said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s the start of something special and I’m confident saying that. I’ve worked closely with Jay, just helping out, and I can see how enthusiastic and professional they are.

“They have a real desire to achieve big things and they have the respect of the wider boxing community. We don’t want promoters coming in, throwing on a show, and you’ll never see them again. We need something sustainable, and JB Promotions can provide that.”