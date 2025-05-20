Honest Appraisal – Kurt Walker on first career defeat

He didn’t get the win or the prize on offer, but Kurt Walker is taking as much as he can from his first career defeat.

The Belfast talent stepped up last time out and fought former British, Commonwealth and European title holder Liam Davies on the undercard of Anthony Cacace’s now famous win over Leigh Wood.

Walker was full of courage and effort and showed glimpses of real quality over the 12-round affair, but ultimately fell to a 117-111, 115-113,116-112 defeat.

The 30-year-old took the defeat on the chin, with the pain offset by the fact he is aware of what the main difference between the duo was.

Rather than talent or application, Walker believes experience was the key difference between the featherweights on the night. Fittingly, experience is something he believes he gained a lot of over the course of the 12 rounds.

“Experience let me down,” he reflects. “I learnt a lot.”

“The start wasn’t working. I was able to change, not many people can do that, so I’ve done my first 12 rounds. Maybe pacing it wrong at the start and just doing the wrong things at the wrong time just let me down, I think.”

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND. MAY 10: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood The Hurt Game Fight Night on the 10th May 2025 at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

“12 rounds is hard. He was good, he was simple, but good with them long arms,” Walker further acknowledged. “I thought I’d be able to deal with it on the boxing side, but he’s done very well.

“He was far better than his last defeat, because he didn’t fall for the same mistakes, but it’s a fight I learned from.”