‘Testing Was Flawed’ – Connor Coyle Responds to Nine Month Ban

Connor Coyle has come out strongly in defence of his reputation, insisting he has been the victim of a faulty testing system rather than any wrongdoing on his part.

The Derry middleweight was revealed this week to have returned an adverse finding from a post-fight test conducted after his February clash with Vito Mielnicki Jr. The exact substance involved has yet to be disclosed.

The New York State Athletic Commission has since ruled the bout a no-contest and imposed a suspension. Normally, such infractions carry a 12-month penalty, but Coyle’s legal team reached an agreement that reduced the suspension to nine months — a compromise the 21-0 (9 KOs) fighter accepted reluctantly.

The terms of the resolution, his team argues, amount to an admission that there were problems with the testing process.

Coyle’s attorney stated:

“While my client and I vigorously disputed the accuracy of the testing and raised serious concerns about irregularities that undermined the reliability of the results, Connor accepted this outcome to avoid the lengthy and costly process of litigation. Our investigation uncovered equipment failures and issues with testing protocols that cast doubt on the validity of the findings.”

Coyle himself echoed that stance publicly, writing on Instagram:

“The testing was flawed. Lab failures and procedural errors made the results unreliable. I accepted the resolution to avoid a drawn-out, costly fight — not because I was guilty. Clean from DAY ONE – never cheated, never will.”

It is still unclear which agency handled the testing, though it is expected the samples were processed at a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited facility.